SG Americas Securities LLC Has $502,000 Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Brunswick by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.6% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 6.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,280,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,692,000 after purchasing an additional 80,399 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BC shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Brunswick Stock Performance

BC stock opened at $80.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.75. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $98.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 36.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Company Profile



Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

