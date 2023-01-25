SG Americas Securities LLC Has $503,000 Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,111 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 228.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $64.59 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.71 and a 52 week high of $87.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.22). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.73.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

