SG Americas Securities LLC Has $514,000 Holdings in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) by 83.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,384 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Udemy were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in Udemy by 5.5% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Udemy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Udemy during the first quarter worth $46,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Udemy by 36.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Udemy during the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Price Performance

NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.61. Udemy, Inc. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $17.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $158.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.18 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UDMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prasad Gune sold 4,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $49,850.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 275,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,752.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregg Coccari sold 8,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $88,550.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,696.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prasad Gune sold 4,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $49,850.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 275,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,752.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 637,279 shares of company stock worth $7,232,557. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

