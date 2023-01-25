SG Americas Securities LLC Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,331 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 9.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 8,708 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 93.4% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 82,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 39,742 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 338.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 26.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 320,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 66,983 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 17.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SITC opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

SITC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho cut SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

In other news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 11,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $149,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,922 shares in the company, valued at $556,948.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

