SG Americas Securities LLC Has $516,000 Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,947 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 165,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $284,715.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,235.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,247,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,042.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $284,715.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,235.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,816,980. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -165.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.44.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.