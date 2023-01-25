SG Americas Securities LLC Has $517,000 Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,876 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after buying an additional 154,739 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 82,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.7 %

RCKT stock opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.46. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCKT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.45.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.