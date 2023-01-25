SG Americas Securities LLC Has $522,000 Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DaVita by 62,708.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,991,000 after buying an additional 686,655 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 448,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,861,000 after purchasing an additional 113,634 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in DaVita by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 368,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in DaVita by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in DaVita by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,543,000 after purchasing an additional 113,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $77.31 on Wednesday. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $124.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 85.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In related news, Director John M. Nehra acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.14 per share, for a total transaction of $355,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

