SG Americas Securities LLC Has $524,000 Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $78.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.91 and its 200-day moving average is $73.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.40. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.02 and a 52-week high of $97.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $254.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ONTO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

