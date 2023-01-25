SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $521,000 in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,413 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,142 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,334,000 after acquiring an additional 804,469 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,716,000 after acquiring an additional 283,915 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,634,824 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,290,000 after acquiring an additional 500,117 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,033,000 after acquiring an additional 718,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,450 ($30.33) to GBX 2,500 ($30.95) in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.24) to GBX 2,300 ($28.48) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.24) to GBX 2,250 ($27.86) in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,901.52.

NYSE BHP opened at $69.76 on Wednesday. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.15.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

