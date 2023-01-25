SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,561 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBOE. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.67.

Shares of CBOE opened at $121.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.10. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

