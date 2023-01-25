SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Aref Matin sold 11,450 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $498,189.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 0.6 %

Separately, TheStreet raised John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE:WLY opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.22 and its 200-day moving average is $44.43. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $514.84 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.43%.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.