SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 364 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.0% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $1,151,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $963,868.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $1,151,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $963,868.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total transaction of $1,695,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,571 shares of company stock worth $12,563,268 over the last 90 days. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GL stock opened at $119.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.20. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $87.87 and a one year high of $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

