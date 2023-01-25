SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,837 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,791,000 after acquiring an additional 126,529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,520,000 after acquiring an additional 132,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,694,000 after acquiring an additional 606,335 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 45.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,571,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 66.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,519,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,386 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHX stock opened at $30.97 on Wednesday. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.58.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. ChampionX’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

In other news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $158,242.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,138,685.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $379,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,894.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $158,242.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,138,685.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,874 shares of company stock valued at $9,236,553. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays downgraded ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

