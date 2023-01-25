SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,219 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 20.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after buying an additional 30,829 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 99,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $140.24 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $167.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.20.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 139.79% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.