SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,938 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,891 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth about $835,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,544,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Community Bank System to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Community Bank System to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Community Bank System stock opened at $60.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day moving average of $64.00. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $58.28 and a one year high of $75.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.67.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.05). Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $175.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.18 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.50%.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

