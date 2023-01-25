SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,497 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,497 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Royal Gold by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,360 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2,691.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 448,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,935,000 after buying an additional 432,830 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth about $56,762,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 11.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,970,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,978,000 after acquiring an additional 399,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 792,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,606,000 after purchasing an additional 242,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.09.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $128.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.55. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $147.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 41.19%. The business had revenue of $131.43 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

