SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,529 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,529 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $432,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 215,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at about $962,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at about $413,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

AptarGroup Trading Down 0.5 %

In other AptarGroup news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola acquired 3,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.48 per share, with a total value of $299,501.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,633.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ATR opened at $112.84 on Wednesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.62.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $836.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

About AptarGroup

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.