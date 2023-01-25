SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 73,595 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,595 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,673,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,217,000 after purchasing an additional 155,633 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,077,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,018,000 after purchasing an additional 276,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,078 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 11.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,338,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,498,000 after purchasing an additional 330,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.9% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,411,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,492,000 after purchasing an additional 135,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Cousins Properties Trading Down 0.3 %

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $41.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.84%.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.