SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 76 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth $1,298,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total value of $747,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,592.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,718.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total transaction of $747,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,592.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,594. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abiomed Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on ABMD. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abiomed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $381.02 on Wednesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.85 and a 1 year high of $381.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $379.77 and a 200 day moving average of $315.12.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $265.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.30 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 14.77%. Research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Profile

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.