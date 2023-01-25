SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $487,000 Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 256.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vontier in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Vontier in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Vontier by 90.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 248,700.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vontier Trading Down 1.2 %

In related news, CEO Mark D. Morelli bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 346,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,034,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Vontier news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,276.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,706.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VNT opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.53. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Vontier had a return on equity of 95.70% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.46 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.72%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading

