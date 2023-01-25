SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,742 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 38,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Activity

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock opened at $150.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $183.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.91%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.