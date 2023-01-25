SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,819 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of PROG worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of PROG by 268.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 4,101.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of PROG in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 50.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 4,433.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.50. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $998.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.00.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. PROG had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $625.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.04 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRG. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PROG from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PROG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

