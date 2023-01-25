SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Display by 5,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Display by 2,236.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Price Performance

Universal Display stock opened at $130.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $89.41 and a 1-year high of $176.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.54.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $160.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.79 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 32.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Universal Display from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.10.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Articles

