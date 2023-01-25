Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.55

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.55 and traded as high as $33.42. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $33.32, with a volume of 49,884 shares changing hands.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Shin-Etsu Chemical alerts:

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses worldwide. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.