Short Interest in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR) Grows By 5.8%

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition by 538.5% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,343 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,338,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,155,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $6,136,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AFTR opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86.

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Company Profile

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the healthcare and technology industry.

