Short Interest in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Grows By 6.3%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 580,400 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 546,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 285,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

NYSE AMR opened at $171.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.44. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a one year low of $57.69 and a one year high of $186.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.79 by ($2.58). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 142.30% and a net margin of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $869.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 80.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $5.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous None dividend of $0.39. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMR. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 10.6% in the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,514 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter worth $118,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,452 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 8.5% during the third quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMR shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

