Short Interest in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Rises By 6.0%

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the December 15th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.25.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $161.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $127.98 and a 1-year high of $174.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.87.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $1,724,775.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $1,724,775.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $42,378,818.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,279,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,889,702 over the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

