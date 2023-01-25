Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,776 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,112 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Simmons First National worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,166,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,018,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 27,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $616,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,139,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $29.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average of $22.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $236.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

