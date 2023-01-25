Sirius Petroleum (LON:SRSP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.40

Sirius Petroleum Plc (LON:SRSP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.40 ($0.00). Sirius Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.00), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Sirius Petroleum Trading Up ∞

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.71 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85.

Sirius Petroleum Company Profile

Sirius Petroleum plc, an independent oil development company, focuses on acquiring and developing offshore proven oil discoveries in Nigeria. The company is also involved in the trading of oil; and exploration of mineral resources. In addition, it provides management services. Sirius Petroleum plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

