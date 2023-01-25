SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,279 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 184.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SITE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $138.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.36 and a 52-week high of $191.65.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 6.97%. On average, research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.