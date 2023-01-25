SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.60

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.60 and traded as high as $21.29. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at $21.29, with a volume of 116 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNCAF shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Desjardins cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC downgraded SNC-Lavalin Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average of $18.44.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

