Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.04

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and traded as high as $22.56. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $22.53, with a volume of 110,474 shares traded.

Sonic Healthcare Stock Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

