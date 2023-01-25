Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,650,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $257,621,000 after acquiring an additional 163,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Strategic Education by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $168,526,000 after purchasing an additional 103,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Strategic Education by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Strategic Education by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,783,000 after purchasing an additional 105,375 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Strategic Education by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,922 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $91.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $91.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $263.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.94%.

STRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Strategic Education from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

