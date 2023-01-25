SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,379 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SunCoke Energy worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SXC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 54.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,769,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,675,000 after purchasing an additional 976,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,744,846 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,187,000 after purchasing an additional 738,414 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 265.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 766,552 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 556,928 shares during the last quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 29.6% during the second quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 2,269,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after purchasing an additional 518,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,921,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SunCoke Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

SXC stock opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.22.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $516.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.40 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Stories

