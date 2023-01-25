Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given New $42.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SYF. Bank of America lowered Synchrony Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $35.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,841,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 59.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 22.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 203,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 37,573 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,799,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,319,000 after buying an additional 943,553 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 172.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

