Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given New $53.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut Synchrony Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut Synchrony Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Synchrony Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF stock opened at $35.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $47.05.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,547,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,077,000 after acquiring an additional 423,606 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,749,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,202,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,106,000 after acquiring an additional 184,290 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 52.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,078,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,388 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Featured Stories

