Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Citigroup

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYFGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $35.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $47.05.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYFGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

