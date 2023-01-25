The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) CEO Fabrizio Freda Sells 11,705 Shares of Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of EL stock opened at $277.16 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $324.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.69.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.07%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.48.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 69,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,185,000 after purchasing an additional 41,295 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

