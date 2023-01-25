The New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.33

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and traded as high as $9.29. The New Germany Fund shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 31,737 shares.

The New Germany Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99.

The New Germany Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0431 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The New Germany Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in The New Germany Fund by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in The New Germany Fund by 8.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in The New Germany Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in The New Germany Fund by 13.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 28,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 24,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

