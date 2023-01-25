The New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.33

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and traded as high as $9.29. The New Germany Fund shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 31,737 shares.
The New Germany Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99.
The New Germany Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0431 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
The New Germany Fund Company Profile
The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
