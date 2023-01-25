Thomas J. Schuetz Purchases 20,000 Shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Stock

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,451,873 shares in the company, valued at $22,843,347.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Up 10.5 %

CMPX opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $531.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.35. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMPX. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 58.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 878,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 433.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 872,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 709,071 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 52,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 118.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 28,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

