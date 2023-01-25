Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Sells 1,624 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,078 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.9% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MKT Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $142.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.11. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.44.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.