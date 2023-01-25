ULS Technology (LON:ULS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $73.00

Shares of ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 73 ($0.90) and traded as high as GBX 73.80 ($0.91). ULS Technology shares last traded at GBX 73 ($0.90), with a volume of 131,621 shares traded.

ULS Technology Trading Up 4.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £47.36 million and a P/E ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 72.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

ULS Technology Company Profile

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

