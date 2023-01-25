Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 76.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 52.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $514.95.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA opened at $501.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $468.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $503.04.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

