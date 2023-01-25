United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.18% of United States Natural Gas Fund worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter worth $11,345,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,961,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,443,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 525.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 113,324 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the third quarter worth about $2,605,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Down 4.7 %

NYSEARCA:UNG opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

