United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $2,071,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,666.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of UTHR opened at $260.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.62. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $283.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.49. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.92 million. On average, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
