United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $2,071,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,666.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of UTHR opened at $260.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.62. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $283.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.49. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.92 million. On average, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

