Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Upgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $167.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $113.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded Universal Health Services from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Universal Health Services from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.80.

NYSE UHS opened at $146.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $158.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

