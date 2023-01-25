Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,216 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,421 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of Urban Outfitters worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 323.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.50. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $30.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

URBN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.97.

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Urban Outfitters news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at $649,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

