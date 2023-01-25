US Bancorp DE Acquires 100 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Stepan were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stepan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 66.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Stepan by 306.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Stepan in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Stepan by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stepan alerts:

Insider Activity at Stepan

In other Stepan news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $583,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,135,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $583,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,135,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $222,089.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,074.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stepan Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

Shares of SCL opened at $107.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Stepan has a twelve month low of $91.64 and a twelve month high of $116.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.01 and a 200-day moving average of $105.12.

Stepan Profile

(Get Rating)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.