US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,041 Shares of iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF by 301.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 68,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 51,515 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HYDB stock opened at $45.07 on Wednesday. iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.31.

