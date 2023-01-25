US Bancorp DE Acquires 6,248 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating) by 525.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:BBEU opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.57.

